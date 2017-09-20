Arts & Entertainment

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake will screen “Blissville... An Investigation,” a film that works to chronicle a remote corner of Queens, on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

Ahead of Plattsburgh’s second annual pride parade on Sept. 30, a screening of “Pride” is slated for Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. in Yokum 200 on campus at SUNY Plattsburgh. “Pride,” a movie that chronicles the work of gay activists in the United Kingdom to help miners during a lengthy strike in the summer of 1984, is rated R. For more information, contact 518-564-5212.

The Whallonsburg Grange will kickstart its six-part lecture series, “What’s the Big Idea,” on Sept. 26. Author Nick Muller is this season’s first presenter with a presentation about the life of Ethan Allen at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5, free for students. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.

Plattsburgh’s Stafford Middle School will see a performance from the Champlain Valley Chorus on Sept. 23. The show, “Broadway... with a Twist,” features a barbershop tribute to music from some of Broadway’s most popular shows. The Champlain Valley Chorus of the Sweet Adelines will open the show at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, $8 for students and seniors. For more information, visit champlainvalleychorus.org.

Simple Gifts will perform at North Creek’s Tannery Pond Center on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Simple Gifts is known for playing traditional folksongs, Irish jigs, Balkan dance music and more. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, visit tannerypondcenter.org or call 518-251-2505.

On Sept. 30, the Not Too Far From Home comedy tour will land at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake. Comedian Aaron David Ward and friends will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

EXHIBITIONS

A new exhibit featuring the work of area artists, “Viewpoint,” will open at the NCA Gallery at Shirt Factory in Glens Falls on Sept. 29. An opening reception is slated for 5-7 p.m. For more information, visit northcountryarts.org.

Saranac Lake’s Adirondack Artists Guild will display an exhibit of oil paintings by artist Sandra Hildreth through Oct. 1. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.