Eye on the Arts

It’s all happening this month: concerts, plays, exhibit openings and more. Here’s a look at what’s on tap in the North Country this weekend.

Margo Macero, a rock guitarist hailing from the Capital District, is set to perform at Duffy’s Tavern in Lake George on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Comedian Peter Michael Marino, known for hosting the Long Lake Bed Races and Long Lake Polar Plunge, will perform at the Adirondack Hotel on Oct. 13-14 at 6 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $25 and include appetizers and a champagne toast. For more information, call 518-624-4700.

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake is hosting a stage adaption of George Orwell’s classic novel “1984” by the Pendragon Theater troupe on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $12-20. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

A series of performances of the Tony Award winning Broadway hit “The Pillowman,” written by Martin McDonagh, will land at the Upper Jay Art Center from Oct. 26 through Nov. 5. “The Pillowman” follows the story of Katurian, a butcher by day and fairy tale writer by night. Tickets are $20 at the door. To learn more about individual performances, call 518-946-6074.

Scottish folk musician Archie Fisher is slated to perform at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. Fisher is known for his traditional Celtic and American folksongs, alongside his gig hosting the popular Scottish radio program “Travelling Folk.” Tickets are $15 at the door.

Renown blues vocalist Angel Forrest is performing at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Oct. 13. Forrest’s nearly three-decade career has spanned nine albums and countless live performances. Tickets are $18 per person for non-members, $15 for members. For more information about Forrest and upcoming shows at BluSeed, visit bluseedstudios.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy Music Box Films Cynthia Nixon and Jennifer Ehle in “A Quiet Passion.” The film is set to be screened at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts on Oct. 20-21.

In collaboration with the Adirondack Film Society, the Lake Placid Center for the Arts will screen “A Quiet Passion,” featuring “Sex in the City” actress Cynthia Nixon, on Oct. 20-21 at 7 p.m. The film follows the life of legendary American poet Emily Dickinson. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, call the box office at 518-523-2512.