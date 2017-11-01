Arts & Entertainment

× Expand Photo provided Bluegrass troupe The Gibson Brothers will perform at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts on Nov. 3-4.

A night of one-act plays performed by the Tupper Lake Middle/High School Drama Club at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake is slated for Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, $5 for children 12 and under.

Bluegrass troupe the Gibson Brothers will return to the Lake Placid Center for the Arts on Nov. 3-4. Both shows are slated for 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For more information, call the Lake Placid Center for the Arts Box Office at 518-523-2512.

On Nov. 11 the Courthouse Gallery in Lake George will open its new exhibit, “Open Immediately,” featuring the collage work of Sarah Nicole Phillips. “Open Immediately” showcases Phillips’ intricate, detailed work — her craftsmanship transforming security envelopes we see every day into works of art. An opening reception is slated for 4-6 p.m. The exhibit will run through Dec. 15. To learn more about this exhibit, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 518-668-2616.

The 45th annual Fall Arts and Crafts Fair at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House returns Nov.11-12 with more than 140 artisans and crafters from around the region. Admission is $3. To learn more, visit facebook.com/craftfairplattsburgh.

A series of performances of the Tony Award winning Broadway hit “The Pillowman,” written by Martin McDonagh, will land at the Upper Jay Art Center through Nov. 5. “The Pillowman” follows the story of Katurian, a butcher by day and fairy tale writer by night. Tickets are $20 at the door. To learn more about individual performances, call 518-946-6074.

Rock and roll powerhouse Gang of Thieves will perform at Olive Ridley’s in Plattsburgh on Nov. 11. The band is set to take the stage at 9 p.m. On Nov. 9, vocalist Shakura S’aida will perform alongside steel guitarist Chuck Campbell on the Olive Ridley’s stage. This concert, sponsored by Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz, is slated for 7:30 p.m. To learn more about these shows, visit facebook.com/plattsburghny.

“Vanishing Point,” a new exhibit featuring mixed-media nature images by Suzanne Langelier-Lebeda, opened at the Adirondack Artists Guild in Saranac Lake on Nov. 3. The exhibit runs through Nov. 28.