August 2017 | Schroon Lake Seniors

The Schroon Lake Senior Club — following an active July schedule of plays, dinners, picnics, shopping trips, and in-house activities — is planning a busy August filled with many interesting events.

To keep updated on our schedule, drop by, look over the possibilities and sign up.

The Schroon Lake Senior Center is housed in its own building located at 1108 Main Street. Our phone number is 532-7755.

On Aug. 6, seniors will have a chance to see “Souvenir” at the Depot Theater in Westport. A luncheon is set to be held before the performance at the Westport Hotel. Tickets are $30. Sign up by July 14 is required.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-10 a.m. the “Just Exercise” series will return to the senior club. The class is free for members.

“Supermarket Bingo” will return every Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

On Aug. 4, Schroon seniors will hold their monthly meeting, followed by dinner at the Silver Star. Reservations and a $20 payment is required by Friday, July 28.

The Gourmet Groupies will dine at Saranac Lake’s Fiddleheads restaurant on Aug. 9. Reservations required.

On Aug. 12, the Schroon Seniors Club bus will leave for the Adirondack Shindig at 9 a.m. Reservation required.

A picnic at the Paradox Campground is set for Aug. 18. Reservations are required. Tickets are $3.50.

Schroon seniors will travel to the Depot Theater in Westport on Sunday, Aug. 27 for “The Taffetas.” Tickets are $30, due by Aug. 10. Lunch prior to performance, more details to be announced.

On Aug. 30, seniors will have the opportunity to travel to North Hudson for a picnic. The bus leaves at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $3.50.

The club is open to all residents ages 55 and older. We welcome new members and new ideas.

Our bus, the “Young At Heart Cart,” offers transportation to many of our activities for members.

THINKING AHEAD

On Saturday, Sept. 2 the Schroon Seniors Club will host their annual Garage Sale the Park. To rent a space, call the senior club. This is our big fundraiser and helps to support our bus use and many of our activities.

Additionally, on Sept. 19, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, a sequential quilting class will be offered. The instructor will teach us how to make placemats and napkins. The cost is $10. Registration is required.