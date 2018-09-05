Back to school with the E-town Social Center

Elizabethtown Social Center

In continuing the theme of last week’s column of caring for mind and body, the Elizabethtown Social Center has more new opportunities coming this fall.

Free computer basics classes will be offered at the center beginning Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Self-taught computer lover Jessica Green wishes to share what she has learned with anyone struggling with using a computer to meet their needs. Jessica hopes to offer this free class on a weekly basis on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

The introductory session on Sept. 12 will include a brief introduction of the instructor as well as a short history of how she gained her knowledge of computers and computer software.

It will also include an overview of upcoming course topics and a discussion of additional topics of interest that could be included later on.

These include a wide range of themes for a wide range of interests and abilities such as: how to use Windows 10, finding software, internet safety, social media, 3D modeling, simple game development, coding exercises and more. Come freely with ideas and feedback on your interests!

Michael Fergot will begin offering “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at the Elizabethtown Social Center on Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. starting Sept. 26.

Fergot began his studies of yoga in Madison, Wisconsin in 1982. In 2002, Michael took his first teacher training and has been teaching yoga full-time in New York City since 2003.

He and his wife moved to Westport in Sept. 2017. As an E-RYT 500 YA Teacher with over 13,000 hours of teaching experience, Fergot loves that yoga is perpetually inviting us to begin again.

“Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” will be accessible for every level of participant. The cost is $8 per class or $60 for a ten-class punch card. Please bring a mat and block. Some supplies are available to borrow.

Please feel free to contact Fergot for more information at 917-319-1022 or yogifergot@gmail.com. More information can also be found on his website, michaelfergotyoga.com.

For more information about social center programming, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.