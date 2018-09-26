Buy local this harvest season

The colors of fall are coming soon, believe it or not. The orange of pumpkins, the yellows of squash, the greens of spinach and beans, the purples of grapes, the reds of apples, along with the cream color of milk and cheeses. Yes, we are blessed with a bounty of local foods. Even the leaves will color up soon!

Farmers are producing more foods locally than ever before. Farmers markets and farm stands are growing in every town. We also have the food co-op in Ticonderoga.

When you go to the store, did you ever think about where the products come from? Cheap goods are lining the shelves in most stores, most of it made from outside the United States. It’s one thing to get a cheap shirt or pants, but we really need to draw the line on how much food we purchase from other countries.

I personally don’t want my food to be imported from a country that doesn’t have the same environmental laws to protect us from the use of restricted or even banned pesticides, or poor laws that don’t protect water quality or the cleanliness of the foods.

Even in this country we have had outbreaks from contaminated spinach and other foods. It happens! Buying as much of your food locally is much better. Shipping spinach from California to New York is very costly and simply foolish. Fresh local foods are healthier than food that loses it nutritional value when stored long periods. We can produce much of our food here in New York.

New York has the climate and soils to produce much of our food, if we want. Grass pasture supplies forage for grass-fed beef, chickens and hogs if you prefer. Our farm fields are cared for by the best farmers in the world. I know, because I have worked with them. Corn, soybeans, alfalfa, wheat, rye, hops and a multitude of other vegetables, grains and fruits abound in this state.

We have beef and dairy farms for meat and dairy products. We raise hogs for bacon and hams. We have chickens for eggs and fried chicken dinners with taters and gravy. Even the chicken manure which is composted is available locally to be recycled on farm fields for the next generation of foods to be grown.

We have vineyards for grapes to make jellies, jams and wines. We have orchards loaded with apples, peaches, plums, cherries and other fruits in New York. We have it all. We just need to market it and for our citizens to purchase it locally.

Did you know that most of the milk produced in Essex County, is shipped to the Agri-Mark plant? Agri-Mark milk is used in Cabot and McCadam cheese. So only buy those brands if you want to support our local Essex county dairy farmers!

If we don’t support our local dairy farms, we will lose them! Milk is big business, Walmart has its own plant, Dean Foods controls much of the milk market, but not Agri-Mark. Agri-Mark is local farmer owned.

Stewart’s stores buy milk from thirty plus local farms in the Saratoga area; New York farms only. So, support the industry that supports local farms, buy local foods at farm stands and markets and food co-ops as much as possible.

Milk sales are down. Why you ask? Because, there are numerous possibilities available at the local market. From fruit and berry drinks, teas of all sorts, fake milk like almond milk, sports drinks of all kinds and every other drink including bottled water of every kind. If you want something from the farm, try chocolate milk or regular milk. Pure grape or orange juice at least comes from orchards and not from some chemical concoction lab like many other drinks available.

For a real vacation, take a road trip around the state and see what we have to offer. From western New York’s peaches, plums, pears, grapes and apples, to the southern tier’s grass-fed beef and dairies, to the Hudson Valley apples and northward to the Champlain Valley grassy pastures, dairy farms, orchards, vineyards and high tunnel greenhouses, we have it all here. Make sure you take a pickup or a big old American made station wagon, with plenty of room, because you will want to load up on the bounties of New York State.

Coming from western New York, I know what we have to offer. I have run the roads of this state from the Hudson River Valley, to the Chautauqua County area where Concord grapes are grown. When my wife and I travel, we carry a cooler for sausages, limburger cheese and meats, like liver sausage as well as filling the back seat and trunk with boxes of goodies, (peaches, pears, Concord grapes, etc.), every time we go to visit family.

As consumers, you have the power in your wallet. Support your local farmers before it’s too late.