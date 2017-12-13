Christmas music alive and well in the Adirondacks

This is my first Adirondack Christmas, and I had the pleasure of singing with the North Country Singers for its Holiday Celebration. I was the one singing the wrong parts.

Taking nothing away from our performances at Tannery Pond, the most meaningful performance was for the residents of the Tri-County Nursing Home. Seeing their smiles made the experience very satisfying. A woman, who did not seem to be able to speak, kissed my hand.

I like Christmas music, but I understand not wanting to listen to it for a month. I like Mariah Carey, but I don’t want to hear “All I Want For Christmas is You” eight times a day. That’s why I listen to public radio half the time.

I’m also a Christmas music snob. I don’t like poser Christmas songs that mention Christmas but really aren’t.

Two obvious examples are Dan Fogelberg’s “Auld Lang Syne,” which only mentions “Christmas Eve” in the second line, and “Last Christmas” (various artists), which frankly could be titled “Last Thursday” and it doesn’t change the meaning a bit.

I don’t appreciate silly Christmas songs, such as the “Dominick the Donkey,” and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” I don’t like traditional Christmas songs performed by country, blues, or R&B artists.

I am not completely against contemporary Christmas music. Jimmy Buffet’s “Christmas Island” is a wonderful album. “Christmas Wrapping” by the Waitresses is a catchy tune. “Mary’s Boy Child/Oh My Lord,” which has a very Caribbean flavor to it, is non-traditional but good.

“Where Are You Christmas,” by Faith Hill is beautiful, but sad. Not exactly all “peace and joy.”

Christmas songs should not make a political or social statement.

No “So This is Christmas,” or “Grown-up Christmas List” - the latter having a beautiful melody but is off the point of Christmas, and off my list.

Give me “Silver Bells” or “The Christmas Song” (chestnuts roasting, etc.), or “Christmas Waltz,” which says, “It’s that time of year, when the world falls in love. Every song you hear seems to say, Merry Christmas.”

There is a special place in my heart for the Christmas carols we sung in church when I was a boy: “The First Noel,” “Joy to the World,” “Oh Come, Oh Come Emmanuel,” “What Child is This?” and many others.

These are the songs of hope and expectation you might hear me singing as I drive my car.

Some of the best Christmas concerts of the season are done in my car with me taking lead vocals. I’ll even come to your house and perform in exchange for cookies and eggnog. For kielbasa and a cheese ball, I’ll do Handel’s Messiah.