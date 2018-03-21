Cobwebs will be all that remains if dairy business doesn’t see relief

It was -10 below this morning. For the third week in March, that is cold.

Too cold.

But last night’s news was even colder.

A talk show hosting a panel of local farmers discussed the low prices dairies are getting for 100 pounds of milk, or roughly 11.5 gallons.

Dairy farmers are getting paid today what their fathers or grandfathers were paid 40 years ago. Milk prices have fallen and stayed down for a few years now. Normally, there are the cyclic up and down years. The good years pay for the bad years.

But lately there have been no good years. We are losing family run dairy farms!

Forty years ago, a wage of $2 per hour would have been normal, and if you got $5 per hour, you hit it big time.

It was a better time for farms. The milk price was up and costs were in line with what a farm was paid.

But today the ends cannot be met.

Like cars, tractors now have a mortgage payment plan now attached to them, and the fuel to run them is expensive. Taxes, labor costs, fuel, clothing, grain, lubricants, and farm equipment have all gone sky high, while income has decreased.

Environmental concerns also cost dollars, but come in last when ranked with other farm priorities.

The small family farm will die unless there is a change in both state and federal policies.

So what can we do?

Write letters to our local, state and federal government elected officials.

If you can’t write, call.

Voice your concern, and demand a new dairy policy that works and supports our dairy farmers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 518-474-8390

Sen. Charles Schumer: 202- 224-6542

Rep. Elise Stefanik: 202-225-4611

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: 202-224-4451

State Sen. Betty Little: 518-743-0968

Assemblyman Billy Jones: 518-562-1986

Request that they promote and correct the dairy pricing system so our farmers have a better quality of life. No one should lose a farm that has been in their family for eons because of an outdated and dysfunctional pricing system.

Fix the problem before the farms are just memories.

And secondly: Drink more milk.