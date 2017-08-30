Every once in a while I will get a phone call, a letter or an email from someone who has a concern or would like some direction on a problem.

Recently I received a call from a local fellow who has traveled back and forth to work over the same stretch of highway for the last thirteen years.

Tom Briggs of Moriah works as a blasting driller at NYCO in Lewis and travels the Lincoln Pond Road daily — same path, same time.

When you drive the road daily, you see the subtle changes. Maybe it’s the weather, maybe wildlife, or the day to day change of a construction site; a kind of time lapse photography. You mentally take that picture every day and program the changes.

Tom has an eye for wildlife. He noticed and noted the times when the turtles build their nests near Lincoln Pond. He pointed out that the second and third weeks of June are prime time for turtles to come ashore and scrap out a hollow to deposit their eggs into. Sometimes they cross the road, and sometimes they don’t make it. He has seen drivers deliberately crush the turtles.

While walking the shoreline, he pointed out nesting sites. As a guy who drives the Lincoln Pond Road daily, he sees the turtles make their nests, and notes their locations. Tom has also noticed that the new guard rails along the causeway were installed at the same time the turtles were involved in their nesting.

Without a doubt, some nests were trampled by the construction, plus others are being destroyed by the foot traffic off the causeway. Tom wanted to point out that most people don’t know the nests are there. If they knew, they may have a respect for the area and stay off the banks.

Tom wasn’t sure what to do, and asked if I could help. I said I’ll write an article and call it “Dances with Turtles,” not as humorous, but out of respect.

So, I am letting you know about the nests and maybe — that’s a big maybe — the Lincoln Pond people and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation could put up a sign warning folks, or even designate off-limit areas during the nesting period so the turtles have a chance. It may be too late for this season, but life continues next spring and the following springs.