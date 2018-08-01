Elizabethtown Social Center thanks supporters

The Elizabethtown Social Center’s founder, Cora Putnam Hale, recognized value in the arts and desired the center to offer our community opportunities to appreciate the arts.

Arts are just as important to our community today as when the door opened in 1939.

In keeping with Mrs. Hale’s legacy, we are very pleased to have offered, with lots of community support, our lawn performances this summer.

Thank you to the Elizabethtown Town Council and Supervisor Noel Merrihew for supporting outdoor summer concerts for Elizabethtown.

Supporting and enjoying local artists is important for our community as is the opportunity to enjoy live music of all genres for all ages.

Many thanks to the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts for helping fund the artists who performed “On the Center Lawn” via the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York state Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York state Legislature.

Their support provided a wonderful opportunity to hear artists from near and far.

We are also grateful to the Essex County Arts Council for assisting “On the Center Lawn” with a Cultural Assistance Program (CAP) Grant and to the Essex County Board of Supervisors for supporting them.

The support of our local arts council is beyond financial; their love for and promotion of the arts is crucial in our small communities where access is limited for so many.

Thank you to Papa Duke’s BBQ and the Reber Valley Snack Shack for bringing their food trucks on several evenings. Eating dinner while listening to live music outdoors in the summertime is something wonderful to look forward to every long winter we endure.

Finally, the center would like to thank all who attended and supported “On the Center Lawn.”

We hope everyone enjoyed the performances. We are excited to begin working on next summer’s program.

For more information about the Elizabethtown Social Center programming, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.