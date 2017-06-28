On the Center Lawn | Elizabethtown Social Center

The Elizabethtown Social Center is excited to bring back another season of live summer performances, “On the Center Lawn!”

This summer, the center will offer a 45 minute children’s performance followed by a lawn concert for all ages.

Performances will start at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning July 11. All concerts are free, but we gratefully accept donations to offset the cost of bringing this wonderful line-up to Elizabethtown.

Do not forget to bring a lawn chair. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary.

What goes best with live outdoor music in the summertime? Food! A local BBQ food truck will be on site – Dubb’s BBQ on July 11 and 18, and Papa Duke’s BBQ on July 25 and Aug. 1.

LIFE Church of Elizabethtown (formerly Adirondack Outreach) will join us for several performances with their bounce house and yummy goodies like popcorn and snow cones!

Keep an eye on the social center facebook page and upcoming Sun columns for details and dates.

There is a fantastic schedule this year!

On July 11, the Seagle Music Colony will present Little Red’s Unusual Day, and the VT Bluegrass Pioneers will perform at 6:30 p.m.

Scott Ainsley returns on July 18. Last year Scott wowed the audience with his awesome blues guitar. This year he performs his interactive program “Before Rock N’ Roll” for the children and then plays his own original blues.

Lee Murdock joins us on July 25. He will present an act from his “Arts in Education” series called Lake Rhymes for children and then entertain the audience with his ragtime, Irish, blues and folk.

On Aug. 1, Dave Ruch brings his fantastically fun performance, “Banjos, Turkeys, Fiddles & Pigs – Irresistible American Folk Songs for Kids!” Then the Canal Street String Band will join him with some seriously fun old American music.

You can find the schedule and more information about “On the Center Lawn” performances on our website: elizabethtownsocialcenter.org/summer-concerts.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.