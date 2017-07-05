On the Center Lawn | Elizabethtown Social Center

"On the Center Lawn” kicks off this week with the return of the Seagle Music Colony and VT Bluegrass Pioneers!

On Tuesday, July 11, the Seagle Music Colony presents their children’s opera, “Little Red’s Unusual Day,” based on the children’s book, “Little Red Riding Hood.”

The show starts at 5:30 p.m.

The Seagle Music Colony brings a great talent set to the North Country and we are excited to bring them back. This program is always loved by all ages.

At 6:30 p.m., we welcome VT Bluegrass Pioneers to the center lawn!

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers is a new band that unites the talents of three of Vermont’s best-known bluegrass musicians: Banjo brothers Dan and Willy Lindner — cofounders of the prolific and well-traveled Banjo Dan & the Midnite Plowboys — and Danny Coane, guitarist and dynamic lead singer most recently from Vermont’s nationally award-winning honky tonk heroes, the Starline Rhythm Boys.

The three became acquainted in the 1970s.

In May 2016, after years of friendship and other musical pursuits, Danny, Willy and Dan hit on the idea of — finally! — teaming up as the aptly named VT Bluegrass Pioneers.

Dubb’s BBQ will be on site with some yummy grilled and smoked treats.

All concerts are free but we gratefully accept donations to offset the cost of bringing this wonderful line-up to Elizabethtown. Do not forget to bring a lawn chair. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary.

You can find the schedule and more information about “On the Center Lawn” performances on our website: elizabethtownsocialcenter.org/summer-concerts.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 2-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.