Scott Ainslie to perform | Elizabethtown Social Center

This week “On the Center Lawn,” enjoy the amazing talent of blues master Scott Ainslie.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, Scott Ainslie will offer his “Arts In Education” program “Before Rock ‘N Roll.”

This program includes interactive call-and-response singing and hand clapping and a look at how early spirituals, work and slave songs gave rise to rock ’n’ roll.

After the children’s performance, Ainslie will present an early evening concert of great singing, delta blues, slide and ragtime guitar play and select original songs.

Ainslie comes to the stage armed with history, stories and personal anecdotes about his life with traditional musicians on both sides of the color line in the south.

Of one of Ainslie’s live performances, Pamela Constable of The Washington Post wrote, “Scott is the kind of musician they don’t make any more, in the mold of the late Pete Seeger – unpretentious, dead serious about his craft, dedicated to preserving traditional American music and instruments, and so versatile he can make you weep one moment over the story of a dying steel town . . . and snicker appreciatively the next at a driving Mississippi blues song full of earthy innuendo.”

With roots and experience as a songwriter and time spent with senior traditional musicians, Ainslie brings a wealth of understanding and experience to his teaching, his performances and recordings.

“I have been very fortunate to have spent more than my share of time with elder musicians in the mountain music traditions of the Southern Appalachians, as well as with older blues and gospel musicians,” Ainslie notes.

LIFE Church of Elizabethtown (formerly Adirondack Outreach) will join the fun with their bounce house and yummy goodies like popcorn and snow cones! Dubb’s BBQ will also be on site.

All concerts are free but we gratefully accept donations to offset the cost of bringing this wonderful line-up to Elizabethtown. Do not forget to bring a lawn chair. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary.

You can find the schedule and more information about “On the Center Lawn” performances at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org/summer-concerts or call 873-6408.