Murdock presents “Lake Rhymes” | Elizabethtown Social Center

This week “On the Center Lawn,” enjoy storyteller and folk singer Lee Murdock.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, Murdock presents “Lake Rhymes,” with maritime history and songs and stories about the people who settle on the Great Lakes shores. The program includes songs from farming, lumber trades, shipping, building of the canals, women’s roles, family life, legends and heroes.

After the children’s performance, Murdock brings history to life combining ragtime, Irish, blues and folk styles with his flair for storytelling in songs.

Lee Murdock has uncovered a boundless body of music and stories in the Great Lakes. There is an amazing timelessness in this music. Great Lakes songs are made of hard word, hard living, ships that go down and ships that come in. Making folk music for the modern era, Lee Murdock’s work is a documentary and also an anthem to the people who live, work, learn and play along the freshwater highways of North America.

“I’m interested in trying to find the life in these songs; in making music that’s exciting to people today. I am looking for the songs and the interesting stories, not only for the people who already enjoy folk music, but for those who think they don’t like folk music,” says Murdock.

Papa Duke’s BBQ truck will be on site offering grilled goods and their famous smoked mac and cheese.

All concerts are free but we gratefully accept donations to offset the cost of bringing this wonderful line-up to Elizabethtown. Do not forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary.

You can find the schedule and more information about “On the Center Lawn” performances at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org/summer-concerts or call 873-6408.