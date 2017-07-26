Dave Ruch and the Canal Street String Band | Elizabethtown Social Center

by

Wrapping up “On the Center Lawn,” on Tuesday, Aug. 1 is Dave Ruch and the Canal Street String Band!

At 5:30 p.m., Dave presents a family concert, “Banjos, Turkeys, Fiddles and Pigs: Irresistible American Folk Songs for Kids!”

All ages will delight in seeing and learning about Dave’s banjo, guitar, jaw harp, bones, spoons and more while enjoying some great participatory songs performed on each. 

Expect singalongs, movement songs, laughter, guessing games — some audience members may even be invited on stage to join in the fun with Dave!

Dave has been involved in some pretty remarkable projects and efforts, including an Emmy Award-winning PBS documentary called “Songs to Keep,” and an award-winning website called “W is for the Woods.” Dave was recently featured in a CBS Sunday Morning segment about the Erie Canal.

After the family concert, Dave will lead the Canal Street String Band in concert at 6:30 p.m.

With three voices, 55 strings, and a pair of cow bones, the Canal Street String Band puts a brand-new shine on some seriously fun old American music.

The band will entertain with fiddle tunes, cowboy songs, mountain music, western swing, and originals too, with banjo, fiddle, twin mandolins, string bass, dobro, guitar, octave mandolin, assorted “pocket” instruments and three-part harmonies.

Of the Canal Street String Band, the Artvoice of Buffalo says: “Three of the area’s best stringed-instrument players … about as folksy fun as it gets!” 

LIFE Church of Elizabethtown will join the fun with their bounce house and yummy goodies like popcorn and snow cones! Papa Duke’s BBQ truck will also be on site.

All concerts are free but we gratefully accept donations to offset the cost of bringing this wonderful line-up to Elizabethtown. Do not forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary. 

You can find the schedule and more information about “On the Center Lawn” performances at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org/summer-concerts or call 873-6408.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines