Dave Ruch and the Canal Street String Band | Elizabethtown Social Center

Wrapping up “On the Center Lawn,” on Tuesday, Aug. 1 is Dave Ruch and the Canal Street String Band!

At 5:30 p.m., Dave presents a family concert, “Banjos, Turkeys, Fiddles and Pigs: Irresistible American Folk Songs for Kids!”

All ages will delight in seeing and learning about Dave’s banjo, guitar, jaw harp, bones, spoons and more while enjoying some great participatory songs performed on each.

Expect singalongs, movement songs, laughter, guessing games — some audience members may even be invited on stage to join in the fun with Dave!

Dave has been involved in some pretty remarkable projects and efforts, including an Emmy Award-winning PBS documentary called “Songs to Keep,” and an award-winning website called “W is for the Woods.” Dave was recently featured in a CBS Sunday Morning segment about the Erie Canal.

After the family concert, Dave will lead the Canal Street String Band in concert at 6:30 p.m.

With three voices, 55 strings, and a pair of cow bones, the Canal Street String Band puts a brand-new shine on some seriously fun old American music.

The band will entertain with fiddle tunes, cowboy songs, mountain music, western swing, and originals too, with banjo, fiddle, twin mandolins, string bass, dobro, guitar, octave mandolin, assorted “pocket” instruments and three-part harmonies.

Of the Canal Street String Band, the Artvoice of Buffalo says: “Three of the area’s best stringed-instrument players … about as folksy fun as it gets!”

LIFE Church of Elizabethtown will join the fun with their bounce house and yummy goodies like popcorn and snow cones! Papa Duke’s BBQ truck will also be on site.

All concerts are free but we gratefully accept donations to offset the cost of bringing this wonderful line-up to Elizabethtown. Do not forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary.

You can find the schedule and more information about “On the Center Lawn” performances at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org/summer-concerts or call 873-6408.