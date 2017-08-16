Pickleball | Elizabethtown Social Center

Elizabethtown | Curious about the pickleball craze? The Elizabethtown Social Center will sponsor a free introductory pickleball clinic at their Lawrence Way Courts on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport among both the young and old. It is loved by those new to racket sports looking for fun ways to stay active and by tennis players looking for a lower-impact alternative.

It can be played as a casual, social game or a highly competitive sport. All of the above are welcome and represented at the social center courts, and new players are sure to find a group who meets their expectations.

Ken Fenimore will teach basic skills and rules of the game. This clinic is an introductory, hands-on course for ages 15 and up who have not played pickleball. Equipment is provided.

Contact the social center to register for the clinic at 873-6408 or info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org. A rain date is set for Sunday, Aug. 27 at the same time. For updates and weather-related changes, please check our website or facebook page.

All community members are welcome to use the Lawrence Way tennis and pickleball courts. The center does not charge membership fees, and receives no public monies toward their upkeep. Players are asked to donate to offset maintenance costs.

The following donations are suggested: $10 per month for regular players, $5 per-couple per-day for visitors, or $50 for the season — generally nets are up mid-April until threat of snow in November.

We encourage local children to play for free. Tennis and pickleball equipment is available to borrow at the social center during open hours.

The social center is a private 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, so donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law and can be made at the social center at 7626 US Route 9 in Elizabethtown.

The Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball and Tennis” makes it easy to arrange meeting times or find playing partners.