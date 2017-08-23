The Pleasant Valley Chorale | Elizabethtown Social Center

Love to sing? Need an outlet?

The Pleasant Valley Chorale just might be what you are looking for. Come and give the group a try on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 7-9 p.m. at the social center.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale is a fun group with over 30 members from all around the region. But you have to really love holiday music — that is what the ensemble will be singing in preparation for two concerts in December.

Dues for the fall chorale session are $15. No audition is required! For additional information, please contact the social center.

The social center will sponsor a free introductory pickleball clinic at their Lawrence Way Courts on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.

Ken Fenimore will teach basic skills and rules of the game. This clinic is an introductory, hands-on course for ages 15 and up who have not played pickleball.

Contact the social center to register for the clinic at 873-6408 or info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org. A rain date is set for Sunday, Aug. 27, at the same time. For updates and weather-related changes, please check the website or facebook page.

Another creative outlet to consider as the weather cools is the writers group.

The writers group, led by local author Sandra Weber, meets at the center on three Thursdays of each month at 1 p.m. The next meeting is on Aug. 31.

Do not be shy — the group is open to all skill levels, ages and interests. Writing or sharing writing with the group is not required, just an enjoyment of learning about writing and offering encouragement to writers. For those who are (or want to be) writers, it is an opportunity to get feedback, meet other writers, improve your skills and learn more about publishing.

Yoga is soon returning! Karin DeMuro will offer yoga classes on Mondays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 18. Details are on our website.

For more information, please visit our website at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org.