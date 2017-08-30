Garden Club to meet | Elizabethtown Social Center

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club is taking their next meeting on the road to learn about plein air painting. All are welcome to join them in the Colonial Garden at the Adirondack History Museum to enjoy lunch and painting in the garden.

Members plan to meet at the Colonial Garden at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. Bring a bagged lunch, a chair and painting supplies. If you do not have painting supplies, extras will be provided along with watercolor tips and tricks. Beginners are welcome!

Plein air painting is a centuries-old practice popular with French Impressionists like Monet and Renoir. It is about leaving the four walls of a studio behind and experiencing painting and drawing in the natural light and landscape.

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club meets at the social center on the first Thursday each month at 11 a.m. At the October meeting, the club plans to make bird feeders. Learn how to grow your own micro greens indoors at the November meeting.

Contact Kathy Linker at 518-873-6493 for more information about Garden Club.

Teen rec hours have reverted to the regular, school year schedule: Tuesday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday, 2-9 p.m.

Writers’ Group meets on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. The group is open to all skill levels, ages, and interests. The only requirement is an enjoyment of learning about writing and offering encouragement to writers. For those interested, it is an opportunity to get feedback, meet other writers, improve your skills, and learn more about publishing.

The fall Pleasant Valley Chorale session begins on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 7-9 p.m. at the social center. For more information, please contact the social center.

Karin DeMuro will offer yoga on Mondays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. More details soon to come.

For more information, please visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or contact 873-6408 or info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org.