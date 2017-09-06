Yoga is back | Elizabethtown Social Center

Yoga classes are back this fall!

Karin DeMuro will lead yoga classes on Mondays from 4:30-5:30 p.m., starting on Sept. 18.

DeMuro is a certified Yoga Alliance teacher.

She teaches Hatha, Vinyasa and Yin yoga. It is a slower and nice-paced class, yet designed for all levels!

Starting with breath work, DeMuro can help you focus on proper pose positioning, helping to build your strength and flexibility. Yoga compliments any and every lifestyle, helping balance out both mind and body. Hope to see you there!

DeMuro’s yoga classes will cost $10 per class on a walk-in basis, or $50 for a 10-class punch card good for classes from Sept. 18 through Dec. 18. Please bring a yoga mat to class. Limited supplies will be available to borrow.

The fall Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearsals begin on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 7-9 p.m. at the social center.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale is a fun group with over 30 members from all over the region. The ensemble will be singing holiday music in preparation for two concerts in December.

Dues for the fall chorale session are $15. No audition is required. For additional information, please contact the social center.

The 2017-18 paddle tennis season begins on Oct. 1. Membership fees are due by the end of next month.

Membership fees for social center paddle tennis are very reasonable — and it can be played all year.

A single paddle membership is $135 until Nov. 1. After that date, the cost goes up to $160.

The family rate, applicable to all members of a household, is $250. After Nov. 1, the family rate goes up to $300.

Please contact the center anytime if you have questions about paddle tennis or membership.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on facebook. For more information, call 873-6408.