Come play platform tennis | Elizabethtown Social Center

Are you looking for a way to stay active as the weather cools? Platform tennis is a fun year-round sport and the season begins on Oct. 1.

Platform tennis is a racket sport enjoyed by all ages. It is a very social sport, usually played as doubles. Community members who try it get hooked!

A membership fee is required to cover the cost of maintenance but fees are very reasonable, and it can be played all year.

A single platform membership is $135, due by Nov. 1. After Nov. 1, the cost goes up to $160. The family rate applies to all members of a household and is $250. After Nov. 1, the family rate goes up to $300.

Keep an eye out for a beginner platform tennis clinic this fall to learn more! Community members who play platform tennis can be found by visiting the Facebook group “Social Center Platform Tennis.” Call the center anytime if you have questions about the game or membership.

Karin DeMuro will teach yoga every Monday from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. starting on Sept. 18.

Karin is a certified Yoga Alliance teacher. She teaches Hatha/Vinyasa and Yin yoga.

Karin’s yoga classes will cost $10 per class on a walk-in basis, or $50 for a 10-class punch card good for classes through Dec. 18. Please bring a yoga mat to class. Limited supplies will be available to borrow.

It is not too late to join the Pleasant Valley Chorale!

Chorale rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7 - 9 p.m. at the social center. The ensemble will sing holiday music in preparation for two concerts in December. For additional information, please contact the social center.

Writers’ Group meets Thursday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. The American Legion also meets that day at 7 p.m. New members are always welcome.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. For more information, email elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.