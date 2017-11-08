Elizabethtown “Town Hill" | Elizabethtown Social Center

My office is within eyesight and earshot of the intersection of Route 9 and River Street/Water Street — the Elizabethtown “Town Hill”.

Every single day, no exaggeration, I see and hear near-accidents. Horns honking, tires squealing, drivers locking up their brakes to avoid collisions — every day.

On Oct. 13, a local 14 year old boy was very lucky to walk away from this intersection. He collided with a vehicle while riding his bike from school to the social center. He was wearing a helmet and ended up with a bloody nose, swollen lip, scratches and bruises. It could have been much worse.

The collision was due to an unfortunate chain of events.

A truck was parked facing down the town hill to unload at the convenience store. It wasn’t illegal; there are not “No Parking” signs. But it caused a significant problem with the line of vision at the light, especially for cars coming off River Street. Line of vision at that spot is bad on a good day.

A car coming from River Street turning up the town hill could not see past this truck, so the driver had to inch out into the intersection. The boy biking couldn’t see the car until he was past the unloading truck. He collided with the car and went tumbling through the intersection.

None of these people were doing anything illegal or wrong. It was a sequence of reactions which could happen any given day.

On any normal day, this intersection presents close calls. These problems often seem to stem from drivers coming from the Westport interstate exit thinking it’s a four-way stop. It’s a confusing place for those from out of town. Even for locals it’s especially crazy around 8 a.m. and 3-4 p.m., right when kids are most likely to cross.

This intersection should be made safer. Maybe better signage would help. Maybe a regular signal light. I don’t know. But it should be studied. It has been called to the attention of the DOT for years and it’s always been shrugged off. This time, a child walked away. If this accident does not provoke a new examination, what will it take?