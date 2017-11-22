Seed to Table | Elizabethtown Social Center

Make your own 22 inch fresh wreath for the holidays!

Seed to Table will offer one-hour classes every hour on Wednesday, Nov. 29, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Contact the center at 518-873-6408 to sign up for a spot. The class costs $7.

Seed to Table is a horticulture program of Mountain Lake Services, a private not-for-profit organization devoted to helping people with intellectual disabilities live full and abundant lives.

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club’s annual Greens Tea will be held at the UCC Parish Hall on Friday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1p.m.

The Greens Tea offers wreaths, locally made crafts, baked goods, and a basket raffle. All proceeds benefit our local emergency services.

Crafters who are interested in renting a table at the Greens Tea, please contact Lathy Kinker at 518-873-6493.

Langlois Racine Dance School is coming to the social center! They will have an open house on Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon until 2:30 p.m.

The open house will allow students to register and order shoes and rehearsal wear for the start of classes on Jan. 6, 2018.

Classes for ages 3 though adults will be offered every Saturday in combination format so that students can take more than one class in an hour.

Classes offered include: tap/jazz combos, hip hop, adult combo class with enough registrants and kids/teen pop chorus.

Classes will go through July 2018, ending with a recital and will begin the 18/19 season in September 2018. Registration will be $10, and shoes, tights and leotards can be ordered for tap/jazz/hip hop.

Save the date for this season’s Pleasant Valley Chorale program, Home for the Holidays, on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Essex Community Church in Essex and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. at the UCC Church in Elizabethtown.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social enter at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.

— Arin Burdo is the Executive Director of the Elizabethtown Social Center