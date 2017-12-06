Arthur G. Hooper Decorating Contest | Elizabethtown Social Center

The social center’s judging for the annual Arthur G. Hooper Decorating Contest is between 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Homes and businesses in New Russia, Elizabethtown and Lewis will be judged in categories of Most Original, Most Beautiful and the Spirit of Christmas. Winners will have their names engraved on a permanent plaque and receive a gift from the social center.

Please call the center if you wish to be included in the contest or nominate a neighbor.

Many people ask how our winners are chosen. Our panel of judges varies each year and has different ideas for what winning decorations should look like. However, some tendencies seem consistent among judges from year-to-year. If you are looking for advice, here are our tips:

Judges seem to prefer the look of incandescent lights over LED lights. No one is staunchly anti-LED, but a majority of winning decorations have been incandescent. Most judges do agree though — the two types should rarely be mixed.

Judges seem to enjoy both all-white displays and multi-colored. Two colors can be nice, too. One single color is rarely chosen. Lots of LED lights of the same color light up the night nicely, but can be hard on the retinas.

Shari’s advice?

“Organized decorations are more attractive,” she said.

Judges prefer a display which has an overall design with a sense of tidiness and uniformity. Displays with lots of varieties of lights and decorations randomly scattered about are not often selected.

That said, sometimes the most lights does win. Josh says, “stick with a theme or go for most lights!”

Generally, size and bulb count are not all that matters. A yard chuck-full of organized decorations is all sorts of fun, and often a contender. But just as often, a small display that is unique and well-presented takes a prize.

These are just a few observations from past contests. The most important thing to remember is to create a design that you enjoy coming home to each night! We highly recommend ignoring our tips in favor of your personal preferences.

For more holiday spirit this weekend, do not miss the Pleasant Valley Chorale program, Home for the Holidays, on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Essex Community Church in Essex and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. at the UCC Church in Elizabethtown.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.