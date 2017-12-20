Arthur G. Hooper Decorating Contest winners | Elizabethtown Social Center

Announcing the winners of the Elizabethtown Social Center’s annual Arthur G. Hooper Decorating Contest!

In Elizabethtown, the “Spirit of Christmas” award goes to Chrissy and Joe Olson on Route 9 in New Russia. “Most Beautiful” was awarded to Beth and Ed Marvin on Water Street. The Park Motor Inn on Court Street won the “Most Original” award.

In Lewis, the “Spirit of Christmas” award goes to Debbie Welch on Fox Run Road. Jennifer and Andy Cassavaugh on Cassavaugh Lane won the “Most Beautiful” award. “Most Original” goes to Margaret Bronson on Stowersville Road.

Honorable Mentions in Elizabethtown go to Paul and Sasha Pulsifer on Route 9N, Josh and Donna Bennett on River Street, and Jay and Candy Cohen on Park Street.

We would like to give Lewis honorable mentions to Wanda Duso, Jim and Shelley Olson, and Mary and Phillip Reynolds. A special mention goes to Phillip Reynolds, Jr., for brightening up the Lewis Town Hall for the holidays. Thank you, Phillip!

Driving down Water Street is highly recommended if you take an E’town lights tour of the winning homes. Winners Beth and Ed Marvin as well as Rick and Gay Olcott, Dawn and Paul Fenton, Diane Bouchard and David Scaglione, and Patti Phillips continue to create lovely designs to brighten their street nearly every year.

Some out-of-town spots to see are Mike and Marsha McCarroll on Cobble Hill Lane, Tom and Morgan Sloan on Forge Lane, Terry and Kent Egglefield on Route 9N.

The Lewis honorable mentions are all along Route 9. If you plan a tour, do not miss these others along Route 9 who offer festive contributions to the town’s Christmas spirit: Chrissy and Ken Whittemore, Amy Chapuk, Yvonne and Mark Rand, and Gary and Mitzi Hathaway.

Some bright spots on the back roads include Vern and Stella Bashaw, Cindy and Floyd Basset, Kevin and Mary Jacques.

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to everyone for creating a festive atmosphere in our towns!