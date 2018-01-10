Discover North Country | Elizabethtown Social Center

Enjoy activities for all ages at the center this weekend! Get fresh air and fun at the Family Snow Sculpture Contest. Warm up at our new coffeehouse concert series, Discover North Country.

Our new winter coffeehouse program kicks off with Discover North Country Jazz with Zinky and the Billtones on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m.

It is free! Families are welcome – kids love jazz.

Local pastry chef Jenny McGinn will have desserts and hot beverages available for purchase.

Zinky and the Billtones features local talent Bill Stokes on guitar, violin and vocals; Karen Rappaport on bass, Matthew Cole on piano; Hans Himelein on sax; and Nick Gulli on drums.

Come discover the musical talent in our own North Country. This program proudly supports local artists from a variety of genres and will be held one Sunday each month through the winter. Donations are appreciated to help us build this new program and are tax deductible.

The Elizabethtown Social Center’s Discover North Country coffeehouse series is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

The Family Snow Sculpture Contest will be held before the concert on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m.

Create a frozen masterpiece then warm up with hot cocoa and jazz at the concert! Prizes will be awarded.

All ages are welcome. One adult overseer is required on each family team. Family teams may recruit sculptors unrelated by blood. The more the merrier! Shovels and color spray bottles provided.

The contest will depend upon the weather. If we do not have sculptable snow, or we do have a dreadful windchill, we will try again before the February coffeehouse. Check our Facebook page and website for updates.

Langlois Racine Dance School is bringing dance and guitar classes to the center in 2018! There is still time to register. Classes offered include: tap/jazz combos, hip hop, and break dancing. Please contact Director Kaela Homburger at khomburgermusic@gmail.com or 518-420-9253 with any questions.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.