Pleasant Valley Chorale | Elizabethtown Social Center

The Pleasant Valley Chorale is preparing to start rehearsals on Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 7-9 p.m. for their spring session at the Elizabethtown Social Center!

This session’s theme is a salute to the music of Irving Berlin, widely considered to be one of America’s greatest songwriters. Songs include “God Bless America,” “Blue Skies,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” and yes, even “White Christmas” (which we will sing, even in May!)

New members are always welcome to join the chorale, but please be aware that the group rehearses on a weekly basis (weather permitting) and a commitment is expected.

Dues for the entire session are $15. The group will be preparing for concerts to be presented in May.

For more information about Pleasant Valley Chorale, or to let Director Susan Hughes know that you plan to join, please contact the social center.

Karin DeMuro will begin a new session of yoga classes on Monday, Jan. 22. Class starts at 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration is not required. Please bring a mat and towel.

Elderwood of Uihlein will offer a presentation, “Learn Home Environmental Safety Strategies,” on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. Learn simple techniques for making household tasks safer for seniors and those with mobility challenges. Registration is not required.

For more information, contact Colleen Porter at Elderwood of Uihlein at 518-523-7580.

Mark your calendar for the next concert in our winter coffeehouse program — Discover North Country Classical with the Trillium Ensemble — on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Desserts and hot beverages will be available for purchase.

Langlois Racine Dance School is bringing dance and guitar classes to the center in 2018! There is still time to register.

Classes offered include: tap/jazz combos, hip hop, and break dancing.

Please contact Director Kaela Homburger at khomburgermusic@gmail.com or 518-420-9253 with any questions.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.