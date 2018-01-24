Paint Party | Elizabethtown Social Center

The center is excited to host another Paint Party with Creative Bloc Paint and Sip on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.

Paint Parties are fun and offer a great opportunity to enjoy a winter afternoon with friends. This class features painting flowers on sap buckets. Come join another fun-filled painting adventure!

Snacks and all supplies will be provided. Beverages are not included. Cost is $30 if paid by Feb. 11. After Feb. 11, the cost is $40. All forms of payment are accepted. Please call the center to make a reservation. Space is limited.

Karin DeMuro offers yoga on Mondays at 4:30 p.m.

Karin is a certified Yoga Alliance teacher. She teaches Hatha/ Vinyasa, and Yin yoga.

It is a slower and nice-paced class, yet designed for all levels. Yoga compliments any and every lifestyle, helping balance out both mind and body.

Karin’s yoga classes will cost $10 per class on a walk-in basis, or $50 for 10 class punch card good for classes in the winter 2018 session (Jan. 22 to Apr. 23, includes 14 classes.) Please bring a yoga mat to class. Limited supplies will be available to borrow.

Open adult pickleball is offered on most Monday evenings in the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School auditorium. Times vary; please check the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball” or contact the center for times.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale is preparing to start rehearsals for its spring session on Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 7-9 p.m.

New members are always welcome to join chorale, but please be aware that the group rehearses on a weekly basis (weather permitting) and a commitment is expected. For more information about chorale please contact the center.

Writers Group meets at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1. All are welcome!

Langlois Racine Dance School offers dance and guitar lessons for all ages on Saturday afternoons. There is still time to register. Please contact Director Kaela Homburger at khomburgermusic@gmail.com or 518-420-9253 with any questions.

Mark your calendar for the next concert in our winter coffeehouse program – Discover North Country Classical with the Trillium Ensemble – on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. Desserts and hot beverages will be available for purchase.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.