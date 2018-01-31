Winter activities | Elizabethtown Social Center

Looking for fitness opportunities through the cold months? The center has several options!

Karin DeMuro offers yoga on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. Classes are $10 per class on a walk-in basis, or $50 for 10 class punch card good for the current session (Jan. 22 – April 23, includes 14 classes).

Open adult pickleball is offered on Monday evenings in the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School auditorium. Times vary; please check the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball” or contact the center.

Our platform tennis court is on Lawrence Way. Platform tennis is a fun year-round sport enjoyed by all ages. A membership fee is required to cover the cost of court maintenance but is very reasonable. A single platform membership is $135; the family rate is $250.

Langlois Racine Dance School offers classes for all ages on Saturday afternoons. Please contact Director Kaela Homburger at khomburgermusic@gmail.com or 518-420-9253 to register.

As well as fitness, we have fun lined up for arts and entertainment, too!

The Pleasant Valley Chorale has started rehearsals for its spring session but it’s not too late to join. Rehearsals are Tuesday nights at 7 p.m.

The next concert in our coffeehouse series, Discover North Country Classical, features the Trillium Ensemble on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Desserts and hot beverages will be available.

If the weather allows, a family snow sculpture contest will be held before the concert on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.

Create a frozen masterpiece then warm up with hot cocoa and live music! Prizes will be awarded.

Creative Bloc Paint and Sip will offer a Paint Party on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. Cost is $30 if paid by Feb. 11. After Feb. 11 the cost is $40. Please call the center to make a reservation.

Check our website for more options like Garden Club, Writer’s Group, American Legion, and teen activities. The center is happy to provide a meeting place for interest groups (knitting and sewing, cards and games, arts and crafts, etcetera.) Please contact us for more information on getting a group started.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.

— Arin Burdo is the Executive Director of the Elizabethtown Social Center