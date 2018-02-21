Chess club | Elizabethtown Social Center

The social center is looking for chess enthusiasts willing to share their love for the game with teens.

A chess club will begin on Feb. 27, after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in preparation for the annual Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament sponsored by the Amsel-Prime family.

If you enjoy chess and would volunteer to challenge our teen rec members to a game and give helpful pointers, please contact the center. A commitment to every meeting is not necessary — help for one or two afternoons is welcome and appreciated.

It is not too late to sign up for the Paint Party with Creative Bloc Paint and Sip on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. This class features painting flowers on sap buckets. Snacks and all supplies will be provided. Beverages are not included. Cost is $40. Please call the center to make a reservation.

The time to think about gardening is fast approaching! The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club meets Thursday, March 1, at 11 a.m. for their annual potluck lunch.

The garden club is seeking new members who enjoy gardening and growing indoors and out. This month’s luncheon is a great opportunity to meet members and find out more about what the club does. All are welcome; bring a dish and the recipe to share. Contact Kathy Linker at 518-873-6493 for more information.

Karin DeMuro offers yoga on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. Classes are $10 per class on a walk-in basis, or $50 for 10 class punch card good for classes in the Winter 2018 session.

Open adult Pickleball is offered on most Monday evenings in the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School auditorium. Times vary; please check the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball” or contact the center for times.

Writers’ Group meets at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 1. All are welcome!

Langlois Racine Dance School offers dance and guitar lessons for all ages on Saturday afternoons. Please contact Director Kaela Homburger at khomburgermusic@gmail.com or 518-420-9253 with any questions.

Mark your calendar for the next concert in our winter coffeehouse program — Discover North Country Folk with the Pitch Benders String Band — on Sunday, March 11, at 3 p.m. Desserts and hot beverages will be available.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.