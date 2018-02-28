Pitch Benders String Band | Elizabethtown Social Center

× Expand Elizabethtown Social Center

Discover North Country Folk with the Pitch Benders String Band on Sunday, March 11 at 3 p.m.

The program will feature acoustic music of many genres, including blues, bluegrass, country, soft rock, folk and soul. They are known for their tight, smooth vocal harmonies.

Families are welcome. Kids love live music! There is no charge for admission; donations are appreciated to help us build this new program. Desserts and hot beverages will be available.

The Pitch Benders String Band features local talent from families who have shared their love of music with Elizabethtown and beyond for generations. David Wyant brings a 12-string, finger-style guitar, harmonica, percussion, and vocals. Heather Lamb offers mandolin and vocals.

They partner with Vermont neighbors who have been playing across the lake for decades: Andrew Gorton on guitar, ukelele and vocals; David Hughes on bass, ukelele, and vocals; Charles “Skip” Smithson on mandolin and guitar; and Barry Shoenwetter on lead guitar.

Come discover the musical talent from our own North Country. This program proudly supports local artists from a variety of genres and will be held one Sunday each month through the winter. Next month will feature latin jazz, salsa and funk by the Rick Davies Thugtet on April 15.

The Elizabethtown Social Center’s Discover North Country coffeehouse series is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

The social center is looking for chess enthusiasts willing to share their love for the game with local youth at chess club on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Teens practice in preparation for the annual Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament on March 11, sponsored by the Amsel-Prime family. A commitment to every meeting is not necessary. Help for one or two afternoons is welcome and appreciated.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.