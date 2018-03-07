Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament | Elizabethtown Social Center

The Elizabethtown Social Center is pleased to host the annual Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament on Sunday, March 11.

A $100 prize will go to the player who takes first place, and $50 to the runner up. Other prizes will be given depending on participation. All players will receive a Stewart’s Shops ice cream certificate.

The chess tournament is sponsored by the Amsel-Prime family in memory of Dr. Melvyn B. Amsel, who loved chess! Students ages 12 and up from Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School and neighboring districts may participate. Register at noon sharp.

Don’t miss Discover North Country Folk with the Pitch Benders String Band on Sunday, March 11, at 3 p.m.

The Pitch Benders String Band features local talent David Wyant and Heather Lamb along with Vermont neighbors Andrew Gorton, David Hughes, Charles “Skip” Smithson and Barry Shoenwetter.

The program will feature acoustic music of many genres including blues, bluegrass, country, soft rock, folk and soul. They are known for their tight, smooth vocal harmonies.

Families are welcome — kids love live music! There is no charge for admission; donations are appreciated to help us build this new program. Desserts and hot beverages will be available.

Karin DeMuro offers yoga on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. Open adult pickleball is offered on Monday evenings in the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School auditorium at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, March 15, writers group meets at 1 p.m. and the American Legion meets at 7 p.m.

Langlois Racine Dance School offers dance and guitar lessons for all ages on Saturday afternoons.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.