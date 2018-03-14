Dancing | Elizabethtown Social Center

Dancing to live salsa is fun! It’s even more fun when you know some salsa steps.

Starting March 17, come learn beginner salsa then dance to a live latin jazz band on April 15 – all at the social center!

Langlois Racine Dance School will offer four beginner salsa lessons at the center on Saturdays, 5:30 p.m. Class dates are March 17, 24, 31 and April 14.

Cost is $30 per person for the four-class session. Adults and teens may register. Contact Kaela Homburger at 518-420-9253 or khomburgermusic@gmail.com. Walk-ins on March 17 are welcome!

After learning some spicy moves, take the floor at Discover North Country Salsa with the Rick Davies Thugtet on Sunday, April 15, at 3 p.m.

Rick Davies Thugtet performs original tunes of the band’s founder Rick Davies, the internationally acclaimed, award-winning latin jazz composer and trombonist. His music – combining latin, jazz and funk – is high-energy, lyrical, dance-demanding and soul-happy. After Rick’s passing in 2015, this group of seven featuring a full horn section continues his legacy.

The Discover North Country Salsa coffeehouse is free! Desserts and hot drinks are available to purchase. The dance floor is available to tear up.

With just a five-week commitment, learn the basics of salsa and then have a really great time enjoying top-notch live music.

The Elizabethtown Social Center Teen Rec Program will host the annual Pool Tournament of Champions on Friday, March 23 at 6 p.m. Winners from each of the winter Friday night pool tournaments will compete for the honor of 2018 Social Center Pool Champion.

Champions so far this season include: Brayden Drew, Wade Phinney, Maddox Rice, Maddy Fuller, Cameron Drake and Gavin Burdo.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.