Chess tournament winners | Elizabethtown Social Center

× Expand Photo provided

The Elizabethtown Social Center is pleased to announce the winner of the 2018 Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament: Brandon Tromblee of Lewis.

Brandon went undefeated in a round robin match on March 11. Cameron Drake took second place in the chess tournament with three wins and one loss. Ben Burdo came in third with a two and two record.

Many thanks to the Amsel-Prime family for sponsoring the tournament in memory of Dr. Melvyn B. Amsel.

The center’s teen rec program will hold the annual Pool Tournament of Champions on Friday, March 23 at 6 p.m. Winners from each of the winter Friday night pool tournaments will compete for the honor of 2018 Social Center Pool Champion.

Writers group has begun meeting weekly. Led by local author Sandra Weber, the group now meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. The group has grown and still welcomes new members.

The writers group is open to all skill levels, ages and interests, and a wide variety of genre, or simply recording your memories for your family.

You do not have to write anything or share your writing with the group; you just need to enjoy learning about writing and offering encouragement to writers. For those who are (or want to be) writers, it is an opportunity to get feedback, meet other writers, improve your skills and learn more about publishing.

Langlois Racine Dance School offers dance and guitar lessons for all ages on Saturday afternoons. Please contact Director Kaela Homburger at khomburgermusic@gmail.com or 518-420-9253 with any questions.

Mark your calendar for the next concert in our winter coffeehouse program — Discover North Country Salsa with the Rick Davies Thugtet — on Sunday, April 15 at 3 p.m. Desserts and hot beverages will be available.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.