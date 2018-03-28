Exchange students | Elizabethtown Social Center

Local students and community members have had wonderful experiences with exchange students over the last few years. Hosting a foreign student is a great way to expand the cultural experience of our families, schools and communities.

The social center will host an informational meeting by the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) on Thursday, April 19, at 7 p.m.

CIEE, a nonprofit educational exchange organization, is seeking loving families in Elizabethtown and Lewis to host international exchange students for the upcoming school year.

CIEE students come to the United States for 10 months to study at American schools, live with local families, and experience life as American teenagers! CIEE students arrive with insurance, spending money, and have been tested in English language ability and have demonstrated adaptability and academic proficiency.

CIEE host families come in all shapes and sizes — single parents, empty nesters, kids, no kids — all are welcome! CIEE expertly matches your family with a student based on your lifestyle and preferences, and provides both local and professional support for the duration of the program to ensure a safe and positive experience for everyone.

Make a young student’s dream come true while bringing the world to your community! Learn more about hosting by contacting CIEE Local Coordinator Julie Smith at 518-812-5855 or julie4781@aol.com, or by attending the informational meeting on April 19.

Are you ready for flowers but the ground is not?

The theme of this month’s Garden Club meeting on Thursday, April 5 is “Paper Flowers.” Learn paper folding techniques to make beautiful paper flowers and start getting into the spring spirit! All supplies are provided.

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club meets at the center on the first Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Bring a bagged lunch; coffee and dessert are provided. Contact Garden Club President Louise von Brockdorff at 518-962-4095 for more information.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.