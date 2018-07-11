On the Center Lawn | Elizabethtown Social Center

“On the Center Lawn” kicks off this week with the return of the popular Seagle Music Colony and the Starline Rhythm Boys!

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10 the Seagle Music Colony presents their children’s opera, Billy Goats Gruff, based upon the children’s fairy tale.

The Seagle Music Colony brings a great talent set to the North Country and we are excited to bring them back. This program is always loved by all ages.

At 7 p.m., we welcome the Starline Rhythm Boys!

Celebrating 20 years together, Danny Coane on acoustic rhythm guitar, Al Lemery on electric lead guitar and Billy Bratcher on upright “slap” bass make up this Tennessee trio. The boys perform vintage country, honky-tonk and rockabilly music along with very tight and powerful vocal harmony.

The Starline Rhythm Boys are professional artists signed to Cow Island Music and have released seven recordings, three of which won “#1 Album of the Year” on the Freeform American Roots (FAR) chart. They were also nominated for the Best Honky Tonk Group for the 2016 Ameripolitan Music Awards in Austin, Texas.

The Starline Rhythm Boys have been labeled “Vermont’s House Band” by Vermont Magazine and as Diane Scolaro, former executive director of the Onion River Arts Council (Montpelier, Vermont) said in May, 2017, “I’ve booked hundreds of bands in the past 25 years and seen many more than that. You guys are consistently the most talented, entertaining, engaging and fun band out there. It is clear that you have played together a long time and love what you do. It is always a joy to catch your show!”

Papa Duke’s BBQ will be on site with some yummy grilled and smoked treats! Do not forget to bring a lawn chair. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary.

From 6:30-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, prior to concert, the writers’ group that meets at the Social Center will hold a series of readings of their works.

They will present original poems, short stories, personal essays and excerpts of longer works. Come meet these local writers, listen to their creative voices and learn about their published works and their works-in-progress.

You can find the schedule and more information about On the Center Lawn performances on our website: elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.