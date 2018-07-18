Adirondack Jazz Orchestra to perform | Elizabethtown Social Center

James Bruchac and the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra join us “On the Center Lawn” this week!

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, James Bruchac presents “Native American Legends.”

During this program, audiences will be treated to some of his favorite stories, including various native legends, Adirondack tall tales, animal interactions and some of his own, often-comical, life experiences.

Story-lovers of all ages will be taken on a journey of discovery and laughter.

James has conducted tracking and wilderness survival-based research in all corners of the United States. His wilderness prowess has been featured on such television shows as Wild TV on PBS, Ray Mears Ultimate Survival Guide, and the Versus 25 Hardest Animals to Hunt. He has also appeared as a survival consultant for numerous local and national news stations including the Fox and Friends Morning Show.

At 7 p.m., we are thrilled to bring the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra!

The Adirondack Jazz Orchestra (AJO) was founded in 2003 under the musical direction of Matthew Pray. Its sole purpose was to bring together some of the Adirondacks’ finest musicians in a big band setting. It showcases the traditional big band sound of five trumpets, four trombones, and five saxophones with the added flavor of the tuba.

The AJO plays a wide variety of the Big Band genre. They play standard big band arrangements as well as original compositions, including a lineup of hits from Glenn Miller, Buddy Rich, Charles Mingus, Thad Jones, Maynard Ferguson and arrangements written by some of the group’s members.

Eight years ago, the AJO opened for “The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra!” Do not miss some of the best musical talent in our area.

From 6:30-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, prior to concert, the writers’ group that meets at the social center will hold a series of readings of their works.

They will present original poems, short stories, personal essays and excerpts of longer works. Come meet these local writers, listen to their creative voices and learn about their published works and their works-in-progress.

You can find more information on our website, elizabethtownsocialcenter.org, or by calling 518-873-6408.