Run, don’t walk, to the zombie 5K | Elizabethtown Social Center

Elizabethtown Social Center

Peanut butter and jelly. Forks and knives. Zombies and roller coasters. Some things are just made for each other.

The Social Center Teen Rec program will venture to the Great Escape’s Zombie Run on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The Zombie Run is not only a zombie-infested 5K race through an amusement park but also a fundraiser, with a portion of the proceeds going to the American Red Cross to aid in their life-saving missions.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a teen who can dodge zombies better than they can come up with $30, please contact the center.

Teens who would like to register should submit a permission form and payment to the center. The cost for teen rec members is $30 if registered before Wednesday, Sept. 12. Registration for members will cost $50 after that date. Season passholders receive a discount. Guests of members can register after Sept. 12 for $60, if space allows.

Permission forms with full details can be found at the center.

Registration includes: race entry, Zombie Run t-shirt, a “Survivor Bash,” Great Escape Fright Fest entrance and a meal voucher for later in the day.

How does a zombie run work?

Before the race, runners will be given a flag belt that must be tied around the waist and worn with one flag on each hip and one flag on the lower back. These flags represent “lives.” It is the goal to finish the race with at least one life flag.

It is the zombies’ goal to take lives and maybe a limb or two. Just like in a video game, once all three lives are gone, you “die,” which means you are not fit enough to survive a zombie apocalypse!

However, you will still be able to complete the course and receive an official Zombie Run 5K time and finishers medal.

For more information about Elizabethtown Social Center programming, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.

— Arin Burdo is the Executive Director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.