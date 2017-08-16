Eye on the arts

Psychedelic grunge troupe Adrian Aardvark will perform in Plattsburgh on the Strand Center lawn Aug. 19 at noon as part of the ongoing Downtown Rising series. For more information, visit strandcenter.org or facebook.com/adrianaardvarkmusic. On Aug. 25, the band will perform at the Monopole at 10 p.m.

The Seagle Music Colony will perform “My Fair Lady,” the classic musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, at the Oscar Seagle Memorial Theatre in Schroon Lake on Aug. 19. Tickets are $49.75 for adults, $39.75 for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit seaglecolony.org.

The Essex Theatre Company will present “The Shape of Things,” directed by Antonette Knoedl, on Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Essex Masonic Lodge. This production contains mature language and material. For a full schedule of performances, visit essextheatre.org or call 518-526-4520.

On Aug. 19-20, Broadway Upstate will perform Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. Directed by Rachel Seebode, the musical is based on the classic animated film of the same name. Tickets are $15-18 each. For more information or to view showtimes for each performance, visit facebook.com/woodtheater.

The Strand Theater in Schroon Lake will screen the classic musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” starring Gene Kelly, on Aug. 19-20 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, contact AFS Operations Manager Fred Balzac at 518-523-3456 or visit adirondackfilmsociety.org.

× Expand Photos provided Folksinger John Gorka will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Sept. 8.

On Sept. 8, folksinger John Gorka will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake. The last time Gorka made a stop at BluSeed, the show sold out — buying tickets in advance is encouraged. Gorka is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org/event/john-gorka-2.

Dianna Fanning, a Vermont-based chamber musician, will perform at the Essex Community Church on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo provided Paul Wolf is one of five musicians from the Seagle Music Colony set to perform at the Keene Valley Congregational Church on Sept. 3.

On Sept. 3, a group of musicians from the Seagle Music Colony will perform “The Boulevards of Song” at the Keene Valley Congregational Church. Featuring Jorie Moss, Heather Jones, Paul Wolf, Aaron Stepanek and Tim Accurso, “Boulevards of Song” will include songs from popular Broadway musicals. The show is set to begin at 4 p.m. A donation of $10 per person is requested. For more information, contact Linda Bogardus at 576-9739 or eastbranchfriendsofthearts@mail.com.