Eye on the Arts

On Sunday, Aug. 27, the Hartley Family Bluegrass Gospel group will perform at Putnam Station’s Log Chapel Fellowship. This free concert is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 518-547-4599.

Saranac Lake’s Adirondack Artists Guild will display an exhibit of oil paintings by artist Sandra Hildreth from Sept. 1 through Oct. 1. An opening reception for the exhibit, named “Adirondack Light,” is set for 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 1. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.

The Essex Theatre Company will present the final performances “The Shape of Things,” on Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. in the Essex Masonic Lodge. This production contains mature language and material. For a full schedule of performances, visit essextheatre.org or call 518-526-4520.

Six-piece fusion band Jiggawaltz will perform at the Upper Jay Art Center on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ROOST will open. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org.

On Sept. 8, folksinger John Gorka will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake. The last time Gorka made a stop at BluSeed, the show sold out — buying tickets in advance is encouraged. Gorka is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org/event/john-gorka-2.

Dianna Fanning, a Vermont-based chamber musician, will perform at the Essex Community Church on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

The Paul Smith’s College Music Festival is slated for Sept. 6. Featuring performances from Annie in the Water, Run With It and the Seth Yacovone Band from 4:30-9:30 p.m., this free fest will kickstart a series of events at Paul Smith’s set throughout the month. For more information, visit paulsmiths.edu.

On Sept. 3, a group of musicians from the Seagle Music Colony will perform “The Boulevards of Song” at the Keene Valley Congregational Church. Featuring Jorie Moss, Heather Jones, Paul Wolf, Aaron Stepanek and Tim Accurso, “Boulevards of Song” will include songs from popular Broadway musicals. The show is set to begin at 4 p.m. A donation of $10 per person is requested. For more information, contact Linda Bogardus at 576-9739 or eastbranchfriendsofthearts@mail.com.