Eye on the Arts

On Sunday, Aug. 27, the Hartley Family Bluegrass Gospel group will perform at Putnam Station’s Log Chapel Fellowship. This free concert is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 518-547-4599.
Saranac Lake’s Adirondack Artists Guild will display an exhibit of oil paintings by artist Sandra Hildreth from Sept. 1 through Oct. 1. An opening reception for the exhibit, named “Adirondack Light,” is set for 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 1. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.
The Essex Theatre Company will present the final performances “The Shape of Things,” on Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. in the Essex Masonic Lodge. This production contains mature language and material. For a full schedule of performances, visit essextheatre.org or call 518-526-4520.
Six-piece fusion band Jiggawaltz will perform at the Upper Jay Art Center on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ROOST will open. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org.
On Sept. 8, folksinger John Gorka will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake. The last time Gorka made a stop at BluSeed, the show sold out — buying tickets in advance is encouraged. Gorka is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org/event/john-gorka-2.
Dianna Fanning, a Vermont-based chamber musician, will perform at the Essex Community Church on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
The Paul Smith’s College Music Festival is slated for Sept. 6. Featuring performances from Annie in the Water, Run With It and the Seth Yacovone Band from 4:30-9:30 p.m., this free fest will kickstart a series of events at Paul Smith’s set throughout the month. For more information, visit paulsmiths.edu.
On Sept. 3, a group of musicians from the Seagle Music Colony will perform “The Boulevards of Song” at the Keene Valley Congregational Church. Featuring Jorie Moss, Heather Jones, Paul Wolf, Aaron Stepanek and Tim Accurso, “Boulevards of Song” will include songs from popular Broadway musicals. The show is set to begin at 4 p.m. A donation of $10 per person is requested. For more information, contact Linda Bogardus at 576-9739 or eastbranchfriendsofthearts@mail.com.
The Newman Center in Plattsburgh will screen “Madame X,” a film starring Lana Turner, on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets are free, though donations are requested.
Wrensong
LOOKING AHEAD
On Sept. 16, vocal troupe Wrensong will perform at the Keene Valley Congregational Church. Hailing from across the pond, this group of nine singers are known for their wide-ranging repertoire of secular and religious music alike. Wrensong is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 576-4329.
The Plattsburgh State Art Museum will close its “Ars sacra: Devotional Works from the Western Tradition” exhibit on Sept. 7 will a reception from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Winkel Sculpture Court. For more information, call 518-564-2474.
On Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m., the Plattsburgh State Art Museum will open their new exhibit: “Visual Sway: Political Art.” Curated by Dr. Jason Miller, the display will explore intersections of art and politics. Email Melody DeLong at delongmm@plattsburgh.edu for more information.
It’s almost time for the Lake George Jazz Weekend at Shepard Park. The two-day free concert series will return Sept. 16-17 with a full schedule of performances from some of the world’s best jazz artists, from Orrin Evans to Emilio Solla. For more information or to view a full schedule, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 518-668-2616.
A new photography exhibit will open at the Angels at Lakeshore Gallery in Bolton Landing will open Sept. 15. Made by women survivors of human trafficking in Kolkata, India, this installation is billed as “healing photography.” On Sept. 16, photographer and founder of Her Future Coalition Sarah Annay will speak at 7 p.m. during a special reception for the exhibit. Annay, alongside Durga Tree International Director Beth Tiger, will speak about trafficking and how art can contribute to a survivor’s therapy. For more information or to view gallery hours, visit angelsatlakeshore.com or call 518-240-6366.