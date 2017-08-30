Eye on the Arts

Singer-songwriter Giovania Bucci will headline the final installment of Thurman’s Cheese Jam concert series on Sept. 8. Bucci, known for her fusion sound and the diverse influences that shine through her style, will take the stage at Nettle Meadow Farm from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m., and an opening act will perform from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Kemp Sanctuary. For more information, visit giovaniabucci.com.
The Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh will open a new exhibit featuring the works of oil painter Susan Hoffer on Sept. 1. Hoffer’s exhibit at the Strand will run through Sept. 29. Normal gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit strandcenter.org.
Brian Detlefs will perform at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake on Sept. 2. Detlefs will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.
The Plattsburgh State Art Museum will close its “Ars sacra: Devotional Works from the Western Tradition” exhibit on Sept. 7 will a reception from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Winkel Sculpture Court. For more information, call 518-564-2474.
Saranac Lake’s Adirondack Artists Guild will display an exhibit of oil paintings by artist Sandra Hildreth from Sept. 1 through Oct. 1. An opening reception for the exhibit, named “Adirondack Light,” is set for 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 1. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.
On Sept. 8, folksinger John Gorka will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake. The last time Gorka made a stop at BluSeed, the show sold out — buying tickets in advance is encouraged. Gorka is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org/event/john-gorka-2.
The Paul Smith’s College Music Festival is slated for Sept. 6. Featuring performances from Annie in the Water, Run With It and the Seth Yacovone Band from 4:30-9:30 p.m., this free fest will kickstart a series of events at Paul Smith’s set throughout the month. For more information, visit paulsmiths.edu.
On Sept. 3, a group of musicians from the Seagle Music Colony will perform “The Boulevards of Song” at the Keene Valley Congregational Church. Featuring Jorie Moss, Heather Jones, Paul Wolf, Aaron Stepanek and Tim Accurso, “Boulevards of Song” will include songs from popular Broadway musicals. The show is set to begin at 4 p.m. A donation of $10 per person is requested. For more information, contact Linda Bogardus at 576-9739 or eastbranchfriendsofthearts@mail.com.
Woods Tea Company
The Woods Tea Company is slated to perform at Blue Mountain Lake’s Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. This Vermont-based folk outfit is known for their lengthy career and mix of traditional and modern music styles. Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
On Sept. 16, vocal troupe Wrensong will perform at the Keene Valley Congregational Church. Hailing from across the pond, this group of nine singers are known for their wide-ranging repertoire of secular and religious music alike. Wrensong is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 576-4329.
On Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m., the Plattsburgh State Art Museum will open their new exhibit: “Visual Sway: Political Art.” Curated by Dr. Jason Miller, the display will explore intersections of art and politics. Email Melody DeLong at delongmm@plattsburgh.edu for more information.
It’s almost time for the Lake George Jazz Weekend at Shepard Park. The two-day free concert series will return Sept. 16-17 with a full schedule of performances from some of the world’s best jazz artists, from Orrin Evans to Emilio Solla. For more information or to view a full schedule, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 518-668-2616.
SUNY Plattsburgh will host digital photographer Richard Tuschman on Sept. 14 as part of their fall visual artist series. At 7:30 p.m., Tuschman will speak about his experimentation with digital imaging and more. For more information, contact Kimberly Hall-Stone at 518-564-2179.
A new photography exhibit will open at the Angels at Lakeshore Gallery in Bolton Landing will open Sept. 15. Made by women survivors of human trafficking in Kolkata, India, this installation is billed as “healing photography.” On Sept. 16, photographer and founder of Her Future Coalition Sarah Annay will speak at 7 p.m. during a special reception for the exhibit. Annay, alongside Durga Tree International Director Beth Tiger, will speak about trafficking and how art can contribute to a survivor’s therapy. For more information or to view gallery hours, visit angelsatlakeshore.com or call 518-240-6366.