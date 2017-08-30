Eye on the Arts

Singer-songwriter Giovania Bucci will headline the final installment of Thurman’s Cheese Jam concert series on Sept. 8. Bucci, known for her fusion sound and the diverse influences that shine through her style, will take the stage at Nettle Meadow Farm from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m., and an opening act will perform from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Kemp Sanctuary. For more information, visit giovaniabucci.com.

The Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh will open a new exhibit featuring the works of oil painter Susan Hoffer on Sept. 1. Hoffer’s exhibit at the Strand will run through Sept. 29. Normal gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit strandcenter.org.

Brian Detlefs will perform at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake on Sept. 2. Detlefs will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

The Plattsburgh State Art Museum will close its “Ars sacra: Devotional Works from the Western Tradition” exhibit on Sept. 7 will a reception from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Winkel Sculpture Court. For more information, call 518-564-2474.

Saranac Lake’s Adirondack Artists Guild will display an exhibit of oil paintings by artist Sandra Hildreth from Sept. 1 through Oct. 1. An opening reception for the exhibit, named “Adirondack Light,” is set for 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 1. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.

On Sept. 8, folksinger John Gorka will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake. The last time Gorka made a stop at BluSeed, the show sold out — buying tickets in advance is encouraged. Gorka is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org/event/john-gorka-2.

The Paul Smith’s College Music Festival is slated for Sept. 6. Featuring performances from Annie in the Water, Run With It and the Seth Yacovone Band from 4:30-9:30 p.m., this free fest will kickstart a series of events at Paul Smith’s set throughout the month. For more information, visit paulsmiths.edu.