Eye on the Arts

The Seagle Music Colony will perform “Boulevards of Song,” a musical revue of Broadway hits, at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek on Sept. 16. Tickets to this one-night only performance are $15 per person. Curtains open at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 518-406-8840.

× Expand Photo provided The Not Too Far From Home comedy tour will land in Blue Mountain Lake on Sept. 30.

On Sept. 30, the Not Too Far From Home comedy tour will land at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake. Comedian Aaron David Ward and friends will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

On Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m., the Plattsburgh State Art Museum will open their new exhibit: “Visual Sway: Political Art.” Curated by Dr. Jason Miller, the display will explore intersections of art and politics. Email Melody DeLong at delongmm@plattsburgh.edu for more information.

The Woods Tea Company is slated to perform at Blue Mountain Lake’s Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. This Vermont-based folk outfit is known for their lengthy career and mix of traditional and modern music styles. Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

It’s almost time for the Lake George Jazz Weekend at Shepard Park. The two-day free concert series will return Sept. 16-17 with a full schedule of performances from some of the world’s best jazz artists, from Orrin Evans to Emilio Solla. For more information or to view a full schedule, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 518-668-2616.

SUNY Plattsburgh will host digital photographer Richard Tuschman on Sept. 14 as part of their fall visual artist series. At 7:30 p.m., Tuschman will speak about his experimentation with digital imaging and more. For more information, contact Kimberly Hall-Stone at 518-564-2179.

Saranac Lake’s Adirondack Artists Guild will display an exhibit of oil paintings by artist Sandra Hildreth through Oct. 1. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.

On Sept. 8, folksinger John Gorka will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake. The last time Gorka made a stop at BluSeed, the show sold out — buying tickets in advance is encouraged. Gorka is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org/event/john-gorka-2.