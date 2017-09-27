Eye on the Arts

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Maria Muldaur will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Muldaur — known for her 1974 hit “Midnight at the Oasis” — has had a lengthy career in American roots music. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org.

On Sept. 30, the Not Too Far From Home comedy tour will land at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake. Comedian Aaron David Ward and friends will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

The Whallonsburg Grange will host another installment of their lyceum lecture series “What’s the Big Idea?” on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Speaker Andy Buchanan will head this next event, titled “Why World War Two Still Matters.” Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.

× Expand Photo provided The Lake Placid Center for the Arts will screen “The Lost City of Z” on Sept. 29-30. Pictured is Charlie Hunnam as Percy Fawcett.

SCREENINGS

The Lake Placid Center for the Arts will screen “The Lost City of Z” in collaboration with the Adirondack Film Society on Sept. 29-30. Starring Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, Angus Macfadyen and Robert Pattinson, the James Gray-directed film follows the true story of a two decade search in the jungles of the Amazon by British explorer Percy Fawcett. Tickets are $10 per person. The screening starts at 7 p.m. on both days. For more information, call 518-523-2512 or visit lakeplacidarts.org.

Ahead of Plattsburgh’s second annual pride parade on Sept. 30, a screening of “Pride” is slated for Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. in Yokum 200 on campus at SUNY Plattsburgh. “Pride,” a movie that chronicles the work of gay activists in the United Kingdom to help miners during a lengthy strike in the summer of 1984, is rated R. For more information, contact 518-564-5212.

“Paterson,” a film that follows a blue-collar poet who finds wisdom in everyday life, will screen at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for minors. For more information, contact info@cvfilms.org.

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake will screen “Blissville... An Investigation,” a film that works to chronicle a remote corner of Queens, on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.