Eye on the Arts

It’s all happening this month: concerts, plays, exhibit openings and more. Here’s a look at what’s on tap in the North Country this weekend.

The Adirondack Shakespeare Company is performing “Hamlet” at the Upper Jay Art Center on Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students.

× Expand Photo provided Soovin Kim and Gloria Chien will perform at the Saranac United Methodist Church on Oct. 8.

Soovin Kim and Gloria Chien will perform at the Saranac United Methodist Church on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. This duo, renown locally for their skill and engaging live performances, will perform works by Charles Ives, Richard Strauss and Robert Schumann. Tickets are $15 per person, $12 for students and seniors. For more information, contact 518-293-7613.

At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, the annual “Slam & Jam,” a combination poetry reading and concert, will return to the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets are free and anyone wanting to jump on stage is welcome to. For more information, contact Lenny Baglieri at bluemtrest200@gmail.com.

Glens Falls’ Hyde Collection will open a new exhibit, “A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America,” on Oct. 8. To learn more about the exhibit, visit hydecollection.org/exhibition/a-shared-legacy-folk-art-in-america.

× Expand Photo provided Renown blues vocalist Angel Forrest will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Oct. 13.

Renown blues vocalist Angel Forrest is performing at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Oct. 13. Forrest’s nearly three-decade career has spanned nine albums and countless live performances. Tickets are $18 per person for non-members, $15 for members. For more information about Forrest and upcoming shows at BluSeed, visit bluseedstudios.org.

The Falling Waters Trio is performing at the Raquette Lake Free Union School on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Hailing from Ithaca, this trio is known for their eclectic blend of old-time, Celtic and western Swing music. For more information, visit mylonglake.com.

Musical comedy “The Art of Living,” written by local playwright Dan Gallagher, is slated to close with a final performance at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $15-25. For more information, visit strandcenter.org.

On Oct. 12, the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance will screen “Lady Valor: The Kristen Beck Story” at the Saranac Lake Free Library. This screening, slated for 7 p.m., is part of an LGBT Film Festival that will run at the library every Thursday through Oct. 26. “Lady Valor” follows the story of Kristen Beck, a decorated Navy SEAL who transitioned after she retired in 2011. Tickets are free and refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit facebook.com/adkncga.