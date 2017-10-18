Eye on the Arts

Arts & Entertainment

It’s all happening this month: concerts, plays, exhibit openings and more. Here’s a look at what’s on tap in the North Country.

× Expand Photo provided Our Town Theater Group will perform Matthew Barber’s “Enchanted April” at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek on Oct. 20-21.

Our Town Theater Group will perform Matthew Barber’s “Enchanted April” at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek on Oct. 20-21 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. The play follows two frustrated housewives who decide to rent an Italian villa for a holiday away. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students. For more information, visit ottg.org.

In collaboration with the Adirondack Film Society, the Lake Placid Center for the Arts will screen “A Quiet Passion,” featuring “Sex in the City” actress Cynthia Nixon, on Oct. 20-21 at 7 p.m. The film follows the life of legendary American poet Emily Dickinson. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, call the box office at 518-523-2512.

A series of performances of the Tony Award winning Broadway hit “The Pillowman,” written by Martin McDonagh, will land at the Upper Jay Art Center from Oct. 26 through Nov. 5. “The Pillowman” follows the story of Katurian, a butcher by day and fairy tale writer by night. Tickets are $20 at the door. To learn more about individual performances, call 518-946-6074.

Adirondack chamber ensemble Trillium will perform selections by Bach, Mozart, Turina and Seco de Arpe at the Elizabethtown Hand House on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. The concert will be repeated at Krinovitz Recital Hall in Hawkins Hall on the campus of SUNY Plattsburgh on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Donations are encouraged.

Scottish folk musician Archie Fisher is slated to perform at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. Fisher is known for his traditional Celtic and American folksongs, alongside his gig hosting the popular Scottish radio program “Travelling Folk.” Tickets are $15 at the door.

Country powerhouse Lucas Hoge is slated to perform at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh on Oct. 20. Hoge is known for his recent Billboard Country No. 1 album “Dirty South.” Tickets range from $15-25. For more information, call the Strand Center box office at 518-563-1604 ext. 105.

Saranac-based alt-pop group The Mountain Carol and Brooklyn natives Goodfight will take the stage at the historic Monopole bar in downtown Plattsburgh on Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. Ages 21 and up. No cover charge. To learn more, visit facebook.com/doityourselfplattsburgh.

× Expand Photo courtesy Louise Bichan Laura Cortese and her Dance Cards are slated to perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Nov. 8.

UPCOMING

Laura Cortese and her Dance Cards, featuring cellist Valerie Thompson, fiddler Jenna Moynihan and bassist Natalie Bohrn, will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Cortese, Thompson, Moynihan and Bohrn will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org.