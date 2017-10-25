Eye on the Arts

It’s all happening this month: concerts, plays, exhibit openings and more. Here’s a look at what’s on tap in the North Country.

The SUNY Plattsburgh College Theater Association will perform their rendition of the cult-classic stage production “The Rocky Horror Show” on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9-11 p.m. at Hawkins Hall. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, visit plattsburgh.universitytickets.com.

On Nov. 11 the Courthouse Gallery in Lake George will open its new exhibit, “Open Immediately,” featuring the collage work of Sarah Nicole Phillips. “Open Immediately” showcases Phillips’ intricate, detailed work — her craftsmanship transforming security envelopes we see every day into works of art. An opening reception is slated for 4-6 p.m. The exhibit will run through Dec. 15. To learn more about this exhibit, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 518-668-2616.

A series of performances of the Tony Award winning Broadway hit “The Pillowman,” written by Martin McDonagh, will land at the Upper Jay Art Center through Nov. 5. “The Pillowman” follows the story of Katurian, a butcher by day and fairy tale writer by night. Tickets are $20 at the door. To learn more about individual performances, call 518-946-6074.

“Vanishing Point,” a new exhibit featuring mixed-media nature images by Suzanne Langelier-Lebeda, will open at the Adirondack Artists Guild in Saranac Lake on Nov. 3. The exhibit runs through Nov. 28.

Gem Radio Theater will perform “Horrors You Can Hear,” a Halloween-themed production, on Oct. 28 at the Indian Lake Theater. In “Horrors You Can Hear,” the group will re-imagine three classic radio thrillers for a one-of-a-kind play. For more information, contact Robin Jay at gemradiotheatre@gmail.com.

On Nov. 4-5, the Elizabethtown Hand House will host a series of concerts by violist Patricia McCarty, trombonist Lori Salimando-Porter, cellist Julia Lichten and pianist Rose Chancler. Tickets are $15 per person or $5 for children ages 15 and under. The quartet will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 5. For more information, visit pianobynature.org or call 518-962-8899.

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” billed as a musical within a comedy, is slated to be performed at the Hartman Theater on campus at SUNY Plattsburgh on Nov. 2-4. Tickets are $15 per person, $12 for students and SUNY Plattsburgh staff. Performance times and tickets are available at plattsburgh.universitytickets.com.

Laura Cortese and her Dance Cards, featuring cellist Valerie Thompson, fiddler Jenna Moynihan and bassist Natalie Bohrn, will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Cortese, Thompson, Moynihan and Bohrn will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy Cycles, via Facebook Denver-based fusion trio Cycles will perform at the Monopole Bar in Plattsburgh on Oct. 28.

On Oct. 28, Denver-based fusion trio Cycles will perform a free show at the Monopole Bar in downtown Plattsburgh. Adrian Aardvark and Doomf**k will perform there on Oct. 31. This special Halloween performance will be augmented by a midnight costume contest. The band will take the stage at 10 p.m.