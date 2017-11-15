Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo provided Hiroya Tsukamoto, a guitarist hailing from Kyoto, Japan, will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Dec. 2.

Hiroya Tsukamoto, a guitarist hailing from Kyoto, Japan, will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Dec. 2. Tsukamoto moved to the United States 17 years ago to study at the Burklee College of Music. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 per person. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org.

Market Street Brass, a six-member brass ensemble, will perform at the Keene Valley Congregational Church at 4 p.m. on Dec. 10. The band is set to perform a variety of jazz, classical and Dixieland music. A $10 donation is requested. For more information, call Peter Slocum at 518-708-5607.

Beartracks, a locally-renown bluegrass band, is set to take the stage at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.

The Saranac Methodist Church will host Journey West, a world-fusion band known for using over 15 different instruments in their performances, on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at 730 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. A percentage of all ticket sales will benefit Plattsburgh Cares, a local advocacy group for refugees and asylum seekers moving through Clinton County. Admission is $15 per person in advance, $18 at the door. Along with ticket sales, the band will be donating 5 percent of their income from performance feeds and CD sales directly to the United Nations Refugee Fund to help refugees around the world. To learn more, call 518-293-7613 or visit hillandhollowmusic.org.

“Denial,” a documentary by Aaron Woolf, Derek Hallquist and Annosh Tertzakian, will screen at the Palace Theater in Lake Placid on Dec .8 at 7 p.m. The film aims to highlight the complexity of renewable energy and climate change through the eyes of a Vermont electric utility CEO. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. For more information, visit adirondackfilmsociety.org.

ONGOING

The Courthouse Gallery in Lake George earlier this month opened a new exhibit, “Open Immediately,” featuring the collage work of Sarah Nicole Phillips. “Open Immediately” showcases Phillips’ intricate, detailed work — her craftsmanship transforming security envelopes we see every day into works of art. The exhibit will run through Dec. 15. To learn more about this exhibit, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 518-668-2616.

“Vanishing Point,” a new exhibit featuring mixed-media nature images by Suzanne Langelier-Lebeda, opened at the Adirondack Artists Guild in Saranac Lake earlier this month. The exhibit runs through Nov. 28.