Eye on the Arts

Lake George’s Courthouse Gallery will close their current exhibit, “Open Immediately: Collages” by Sarah Nicole Phillips, on Dec. 15. Catch this unique collection on display during normal gallery hours: Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. To learn more about upcoming exhibitions at the Courthouse Gallery, visit lakegeorgearts.org.

Classic rock troupe Just Us will perform at Fuzzy Duck’s in Morrisonville on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. To learn more, visit facebook.com/fuzzyducks14.

× Expand Photo provided Market Street Brass

Market Street Brass is slated to perform at the Faith Bible Church in Chestertown on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. This quintet is known to dabble in a variety of genres, from Dixieland jazz to classical and traditional music. In addition to performing Christmas music, the band is expected to play a few pieces written by the late Michael Kamon, arranger of music scores for Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves, Highlander, 101 Dalmations and the Die Hard series. Admission is free.

Vesco Ridge Vineyards in West Chazy will host the Fulton’s Folly trio for a special set on Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. The setlist includes holiday tunes. Call 518-846-8544 for more information.

The Saranac Lake Free Library will host a group of local musicians, including Sue Grimm Hanley, Ginny West and Tom Techman, for a special holiday program on tap Dec. 14 at noon. The group will perform a variety of songs, from traditional carols to pop holiday music from the 1950s to now. Admission is free. For more information, call 518-891-4190.

Psychedelic grunge-folk group Adrian Aardvark will perform at the Monopole in downtown Plattsburgh on Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. Experimental rock group Sam Egan and the Perineal Excoriations and local grunge troupe TPR will open.

× Expand Photo provided Adirondack Ballet Theater

The Adirondack Ballet Theater will land at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on Dec. 8-10 for a series of performances of the classic “Nutcracker Ballet.” Four performances are set: Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are 16 per person. To learn more about the performances or to purchase tickets, call 518-480-4878 or visit woodtheater.org.

A staged reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to benefit local food pantries in Elizabethtown, Westport and Willsboro is set for Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. Doors open at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall at 3 p.m. Refreshments, carol-singing, a cookie-making and crafts workshop for children are scheduled. A donation of $10 per person is requested. Admission is free for children. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.