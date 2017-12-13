Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo provided Singer-songwriters Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn will take the BluSeed Studios stage this Friday.

Singer-songwriters Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn will perform a special holiday concert at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Friday, Dec. 15. This duo’s career has spanned nearly three decades, the two combining instrumental versions of original and traditional holiday songs for audiences all across the country. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. To learn more, visit bluseedstudios.org.

Southern rock band Rustic Spirit will return to the Wild Horse Saloon in Lake George on Dec. 23. Rustic Spirit is known for their mix of cover material, performing songs from the likes of Garth Brooks and Hank Williams Jr. to Lynyrd Skynrd and the Rolling Stones. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Classic rock troupe Just Us will perform at Fuzzy Duck’s in Morrisonville on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. To learn more, visit facebook.com/fuzzyducks14.

Market Street Brass is slated to perform at the Faith Bible Church in Chestertown on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. This quintet is known to dabble in a variety of genres, from Dixieland jazz to classical and traditional music. In addition to performing Christmas music, the band is expected to play a few pieces written by the late Michael Kamon, arranger of music scores for Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves, Highlander, 101 Dalmations and the Die Hard series. Admission is free.

Local rock troupe the Stony Creek Band are slated to perform at the Lake George Beach Club on Dec. 23. Brandon LaRocca will open with an acoustic set at 5 p.m. At 9 p.m. following the Stony Creek Band, The Switch — a blues fusion band from Bolton Landing — will take the stage. For more information, visit lakegeorgebeachclub.com.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, world-renown organist Peter Krasinski will land at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh. Krasinski will play the venue’s prized wurlitzer pipe organ in a special holiday performance slated for 2 p.m. Ticket are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. For more information, visit strandcenter.org or call the Strand Center Box Office at 518-563-1604 ext. 105.

Vesco Ridge Vineyards in West Chazy will host the Fulton’s Folly trio for a special set on Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. The setlist includes holiday tunes. Call 518-846-8544 for more information.

Psychedelic grunge-folk group Adrian Aardvark will perform at the Monopole in downtown Plattsburgh on Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. Experimental rock group Sam Egan and the Perineal Excoriations and local grunge troupe TPR will open.