Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo provided Sexy Pitches

Acapella group Sexy Pitches is performing in Keene at the end of the month. This concert at Keene Valley Congregational Church — slated Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. — will raise money for the Keene Valley Neighborhood House, a non-profit assisted living facility. The group hails from SUNY New Paltz, and they’re expected to tackle songs from Christina Aguilera to Billy Joel. A donation of $10 per person is suggested. All proceeds will help the Keene Valley Neighborhood House purchase new carpeting. To learn more, call Tish Biesemeyer at 518-572-4253.

The Courthouse Gallery in Lake George opened a new exhibit featuring the work of Albany-based painter Leslie Yolen and ceramic artist Regis Brodie on Jan. 13. Brodie creates colorful, abstract surface-layered pieces, while Yolen works with wood panels to create unique, realistic landscapes. The display will run through Feb. 15. To learn more, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 518-668-2616.

Dom Flemons, founder of the world-renown blues troupe Carolina Chocolate Drops, will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Thursday, Jan. 18. Flemons will take the stage in support of his 2014 solo album “Prospect Hill,” a celebration of a wide range of styles, from ragtime to southern traditional music. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. Learn more at bluseedstudios.org.

The Heritage House in Westport is holding a series of concerts, one per month, through May 12. The first installment features the Americana sound of Full Sap Moon. The show is set for Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. A donation of $10 per person and $15 per family is suggested.

Plattsburgh’s Newman Center is screening a series of movies in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 15. The series kicks off Jan. 19 with a 7 p.m. showing of the 1977 film “Tallest Tree in Our Forest,” a documentary on Paul Robeson. The next screening, “The Man” starring James Earl Jones, is set for Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. The series concludes with “The Greatest Thing That Almost Happened,” a 1977 film again featuring James Earl Jones. All film showings are free to attend.

“Adirondack Character,” an exhibit of paintings by Charles Hawley, opens at the Tannery Pond Center’s Widlund Gallery in North Creek on Jan. 12. Hawley’s roots in the Adirondacks run deep — he served on the Lake George Park Commission for nearly 30 years, he was both a councilman and town supervisor for Lake George and more. He spent the last three decades of his life chronicling the natural beauty he found throughout the area. The exhibit runs through Jan. 31. Learn more at tannerypondcenter.org.