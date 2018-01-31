Eye on the Arts

On Monday, I read a front-page article in The New York Times about Chuck Close, a famous artist from Monroe, Washington.

Though the man is famous for his massive photorealist portraits, he made headlines not for his skill, but because allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment have been made against him.

In the wake of these claims — the likes of which have destroyed many lifelong careers and well-established reputations in recent months — Close publicly apologized, though he noted that he’d never made the inappropriate comments he’s been accused of.

The case has yet to be tried in any court of law. He wasn’t charged with any crime.

But the court of public opinion has already offered its own verdict.

The artist’s upcoming exhibit at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, set to open in May, was canceled, the Times reported.

The front page story written by Robin Pogrebin and Jennifer Schussler poses an interesting question:

Close is accused of harassment. Should his artwork be accompanied by a statement of this fact?

More broadly, in recent months a greater question has emerged: Can we separate the art from the artist?

My favorite author growing up — the man whose unique command of emotion through impactful language, to this day, still inspires me — was J.D. Salinger.

Salinger’s questionable treatment of women, some children at the time, is well-documented.

The man allegedly held relationships with women decades younger than he, as young as 15 years old.

One of my favorite musicians, John Lennon, too, was accused of a myriad of slights against the women he crossed paths with.

As a woman, I can empathize with the women who’ve spoken up about these artists who may have abused or taken advantage of them.

But how do I reconcile my feelings about the artists’ conduct with my love for their art?

I’m not sure I have an answer for this.

I encourage our readers to write in with their thoughts.

Some things to note: first, unlike Close, many artists accused of misconduct, harassment or abuse, like John Lennon and J.D. Salinger, are no longer around to defend themselves. Second: sexual harassment, misconduct and sexual abuse are vastly different things with different implications.